4,685 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Purchased by Bay Capital Advisors LLC

Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Citigroup by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Barclays upgraded Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,277.80. The trade was a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $4,864,872.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:C opened at $74.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

