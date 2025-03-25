4,406 Shares in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) Purchased by Mosaic Advisors LLC

Mosaic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF makes up about 0.3% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 735,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF in the third quarter worth about $400,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,637,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,633,000 after buying an additional 481,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 26,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

DYNF stock opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.20. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF has a 12-month low of $41.86 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.