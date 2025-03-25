41,770 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,629,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of Humana by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Up 2.1 %

HUM opened at $271.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.60. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.31 and a twelve month high of $406.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Humana’s payout ratio is 35.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This trade represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.68.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

