3i Infrastructure plc (3IN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 81.8% increase from 3i Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $6.33. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON 3IN traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 315 ($4.07). 500,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,553. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 317.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 324.58. 3i Infrastructure has a one year low of GBX 303 ($3.92) and a one year high of GBX 360 ($4.65). The stock has a market cap of £2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 828.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26.
3i Investments plc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of 3i Group plc, is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority and acts as Investment Manager to 3i Infrastructure plc.
