3i Infrastructure plc (3IN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 81.8% increase from 3i Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $6.33. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

3i Infrastructure Price Performance

LON 3IN traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 315 ($4.07). 500,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,553. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 317.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 324.58. 3i Infrastructure has a one year low of GBX 303 ($3.92) and a one year high of GBX 360 ($4.65). The stock has a market cap of £2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 828.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26.

Get 3i Infrastructure alerts:

3i Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3i Infrastructure plc is a Jersey-incorporated, closed-ended investment company, an approved UK Investment Trust, listed on the London Stock Exchange and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission. The Company’s purpose is to deliver a long-term sustainable return to shareholders from investing in infrastructure.

3i Investments plc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of 3i Group plc, is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority and acts as Investment Manager to 3i Infrastructure plc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.