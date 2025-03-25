39,502 Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,502 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of InMode as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in InMode by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,044,640 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,657,000 after buying an additional 73,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,951 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $18,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of InMode by 13.3% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 982,111 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $16,647,000 after acquiring an additional 115,492 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 0.4% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 808,149 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $13,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 12.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 720,750 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on InMode from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.08.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

