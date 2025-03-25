37,601 Shares in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Purchased by Prospect Financial Group LLC

Prospect Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Prospect Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Prospect Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Avantis International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7,432.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,117,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035,964 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,384,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,716,000 after buying an additional 450,656 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,657,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,903,000 after acquiring an additional 181,222 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,445,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,081,000 after acquiring an additional 37,094 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,219,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,203,000 after acquiring an additional 517,942 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $67.74 on Tuesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.02 and a 12 month high of $68.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.47.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.