3,493 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Bought by Bay Capital Advisors LLC

Bay Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 28,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 300.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 22,718 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock opened at $76.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.03. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $72.95 and a 12-month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2531 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

