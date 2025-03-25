33,573 Shares in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Bought by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of NV5 Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 276.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 38,594 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 30,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 22,086 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 301.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 475,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after buying an additional 356,672 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 702,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after buying an additional 422,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NV5 Global by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,280 shares in the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVEE. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NV5 Global Stock Up 3.6 %

NVEE opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $246.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.46 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

NV5 Global declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, January 6th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

