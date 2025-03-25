3,141 Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 10.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 28,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1,073.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $28,426.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,949.65. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $215,988.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,632.43. This represents a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley upgraded Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.62.

Brunswick Stock Performance

BC stock opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $54.97 and a twelve month high of $96.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 90.53%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Further Reading

