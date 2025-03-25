302 Shares in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Acquired by Millstone Evans Group LLC

Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 302 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 780 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

NYSE:PFGC opened at $78.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $61.60 and a 52-week high of $92.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Melius Research upgraded Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Melius began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.73.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

