2,753 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $186.35 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.28 and a 1-year high of $254.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective (up previously from $261.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.05.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

