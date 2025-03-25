20,392 Shares in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,417,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,401,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $30,554,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 55.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,437,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,757,000 after buying an additional 514,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter valued at about $12,920,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Price Performance

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $45.94. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.16 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. Equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FROG. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JFrog from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $75,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,895. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $560,445.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,884,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,010,933.52. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 439,104 shares of company stock valued at $15,514,264. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

See Also

