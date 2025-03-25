19,152 Shares in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Purchased by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned approximately 0.07% of Nova at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,383,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,517,000 after purchasing an additional 101,470 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Nova by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,370,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,015,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Nova by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,169,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nova by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 713,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,455,000 after purchasing an additional 65,281 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NVMI opened at $203.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.46. Nova Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $158.00 and a fifty-two week high of $289.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $194.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.50 million. Nova had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 27.33%. Research analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVMI. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Nova from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Nova from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Nova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.83.

Nova Profile

(Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

