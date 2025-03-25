180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) and Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Financial Contrast

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) and 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Immunic and 180 Life Sciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic N/A N/A -$93.61 million ($1.23) -1.02 180 Life Sciences N/A N/A -$19.93 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic N/A -169.55% -118.96% 180 Life Sciences N/A -558.93% -54.10%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Immunic and 180 Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Immunic and 180 Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic 0 0 7 2 3.22 180 Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 0.00

Immunic currently has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 913.33%. Given Immunic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Immunic is more favorable than 180 Life Sciences.

Risk & Volatility

Immunic has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 180 Life Sciences has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.8% of Immunic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of 180 Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Immunic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of 180 Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Immunic beats 180 Life Sciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis. The company is also developing IMU-856, which is entering Phase 2 clinical trial, for the restoration of the intestinal barrier function in patients suffering from gastrointestinal diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease, short bowel syndrome, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, and other intestinal barrier function diseases; and IMU-381, which is in preclinical trial, for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Immunic, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. 180 Life Sciences Corp. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

