17,434 Shares in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Acquired by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 184,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 62,287 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyliion by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 61,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 30,295 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 1,184.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 371,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 342,546 shares in the last quarter. 22.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HYLN stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $288.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.24. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40.

