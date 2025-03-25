17,132 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Bought by Prospect Financial Group LLC

Prospect Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Prospect Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,926,000. FCA Corp TX grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,372,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $61.99 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $71.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.58.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

