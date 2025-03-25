14,860 Shares in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Bought by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,896,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,729,000 after acquiring an additional 121,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 795,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,622,000 after purchasing an additional 53,645 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,416,000 after buying an additional 138,387 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Penumbra by 128.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,967,000 after buying an additional 375,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Penumbra from $285.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Penumbra from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 16,600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.21, for a total value of $4,585,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,665,379.92. This trade represents a 37.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.28, for a total transaction of $40,293.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,118.40. The trade was a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,518 shares of company stock valued at $22,994,979 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of PEN stock opened at $286.09 on Tuesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $310.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 841.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 6.01.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Penumbra had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $315.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Featured Stories

