141 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $171.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.17. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $142.12 and a 1 year high of $193.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.44.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

