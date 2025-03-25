11,025 Shares in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Purchased by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kelly Services in the third quarter worth about $908,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 11.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 71,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 87.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 92,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 43,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearAlpha Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP now owns 18,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Kelly Services Stock Up 2.4 %

KELYA opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $470.64 million, a P/E ratio of -224.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.13. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $25.16.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -500.00%.

About Kelly Services

(Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.