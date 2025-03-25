1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 30,000 Shares

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,108,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,005,096.48. The trade was a 0.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 156,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $879,530.00.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $99,665.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 61,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $403,820.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 56,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $390,415.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 66,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $485,760.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 93,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $708,730.00.

On Friday, February 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 310,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $2,393,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 40,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $347,085.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $8,660.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:FLWS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 623,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,793. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $377.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.91 and a beta of 1.81. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,027 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 4,174,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,105,000 after purchasing an additional 461,000 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 349,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 188,582 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,284,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLWS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Friday, March 14th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

