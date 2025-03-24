Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP cut its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,914 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $11,351,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 155.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 20,238 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,523,000 after buying an additional 32,766 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 132.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 208,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after buying an additional 118,830 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $157,443.75. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 151,046 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,826.50. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $4,299,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,790,167.54. This represents a 38.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,065 shares of company stock worth $7,660,165. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $69.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.47, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.06 and a 52-week high of $86.58.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZG shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

