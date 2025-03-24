Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.25.

ZG has been the subject of several research reports. Baird R W raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $437,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,435. This trade represents a 10.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jun Choo sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $4,299,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,790,167.54. This represents a 38.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,065 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,165. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $165,326,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Zillow Group by 1,261.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 260,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after buying an additional 241,331 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 420,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,775,000 after buying an additional 211,482 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,916,000. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $12,248,000. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $69.78 on Monday. Zillow Group has a one year low of $38.06 and a one year high of $86.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.08. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.33.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

