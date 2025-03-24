Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth $632,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 359.9% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Astera Labs by 354.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,211,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,080,000 after buying an additional 7,186,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Astera Labs by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 26,364 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 7,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $693,839.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 241,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,208,112.63. This represents a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Hurlston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $230,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,391.52. This trade represents a 2.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 570,990 shares of company stock worth $50,242,702.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALAB. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Northland Capmk raised Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities upgraded Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Astera Labs from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.77.

Read Our Latest Report on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $71.10 on Monday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion and a PE ratio of -41.10.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. Research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Astera Labs

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.