Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 16,010 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,010 shares during the period. Veeva Systems comprises 0.9% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Veeva Systems worth $44,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Veeva Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $281.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.52.

VEEV stock opened at $236.98 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.25 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

