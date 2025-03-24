Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 20,184 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 2.6% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $126,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 2,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 19,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,143,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,626 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $106.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.78. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.73 and a 1-year high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

