Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 612,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,843,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.25% of Clearwater Analytics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

CWAN stock opened at $26.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.82. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 7.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 218,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $6,575,918.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 681,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,495,351.16. The trade was a 24.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $503,778.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,347.58. This represents a 6.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 644,510 shares of company stock valued at $18,688,862. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWAN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

