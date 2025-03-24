Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,482 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,149,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,476,967,000 after buying an additional 7,598,146 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,779,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,928,339,000 after buying an additional 7,015,375 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,283,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Starbucks by 1,491.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,808,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $256,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,087 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Starbucks by 1,078.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,545,419 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $97.07 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $110.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.41 and its 200-day moving average is $99.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.12.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

