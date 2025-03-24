Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Grows Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 391,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,290,000 after buying an additional 66,628 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 92.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the third quarter worth about $929,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Progressive from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Progressive from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.06.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $164,870.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,137,465.20. The trade was a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.66, for a total value of $435,861.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,024 shares in the company, valued at $75,759,663.84. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,495 shares of company stock valued at $16,668,034. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGR stock opened at $273.08 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $201.34 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $160.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.01.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.64. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.78%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

