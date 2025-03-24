Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Holdings Raised by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

NYSE:XYL opened at $118.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.26 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

