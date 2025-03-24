Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 33.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 147,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 36,823 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,959,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,185,000 after purchasing an additional 159,388 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $394,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $25.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.59.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 26.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 103.60%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.