Xponance Inc. Has $976,000 Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,469 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 604.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 647,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,479,000 after acquiring an additional 555,656 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,278,000 after purchasing an additional 120,779 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,264,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,743,000 after purchasing an additional 96,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total value of $2,290,655.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,231 shares in the company, valued at $79,447,876.76. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total value of $614,471.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,322,853.04. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $161.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.89. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.48 and a 52-week high of $190.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair raised Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

