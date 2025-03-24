Xponance Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Campbell Soup to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $38.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average of $43.42. The Campbell Soup Company has a 52-week low of $36.92 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.15.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

Insider Activity

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,486.90. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

