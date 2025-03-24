Xponance Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Southern Copper by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 384.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 90,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 71,558 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Southern Copper by 74.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,283,000 after buying an additional 599,610 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.30 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

Southern Copper Price Performance

NYSE:SCCO opened at $100.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $84.33 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.27% and a net margin of 29.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

