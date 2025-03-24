Xponance Inc. Buys 557 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 18.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,956,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,188,000 after buying an additional 31,101 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,279,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,023,000 after buying an additional 33,953 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 78.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,958,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,923,000 after acquiring an additional 860,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,696,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.71.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SF stock opened at $98.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $73.51 and a 1 year high of $120.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

