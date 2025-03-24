Xponance Inc. Buys 10,444 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 68,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $867,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 655,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. This trade represents a 9.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $156,708.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,497.38. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,075 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SOFI opened at $12.87 on Monday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

