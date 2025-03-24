Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 120.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 1.3 %

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $183.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $67.52 and a 1-year high of $213.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRS has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research set a $230.00 price objective on Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carpenter Technology from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.17.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

