Xponance Inc. Acquires 769 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,411 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $153,679.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TMHC opened at $59.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.82. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 6.39.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

