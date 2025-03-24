Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,156 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth about $44,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BRBR stock opened at $70.66 on Monday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $80.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average of $70.61.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,095,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 818,180 shares in the company, valued at $59,776,230.80. This trade represents a 1.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,636 shares of company stock worth $16,677,550. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRBR. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

