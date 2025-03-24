XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) Shares Down 2.7% – What’s Next?

XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 1,903 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 339,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

XCHG Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XCHG

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in XCHG stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

XCHG Company Profile

XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services.

