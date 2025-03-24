Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,759 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 17,866 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,971,846 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $380,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $229,945,000 after buying an additional 34,907 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 952,442 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $82,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $75,872,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 27,868.5% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 757,946 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $72,672,000 after acquiring an additional 755,236 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.58.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $82.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.77. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $110.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.01.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 23.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Philip G. Satre purchased 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,396.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,095.10. This trade represents a 185.08 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

