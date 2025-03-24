Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 382 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,367,267,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,146,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,551,000 after purchasing an additional 127,129 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,828,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,987,000 after purchasing an additional 31,109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,066,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,386,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,613,000 after buying an additional 44,547 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $369.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $397.04 and a 200-day moving average of $392.00. The company has a market capitalization of $97.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $315.24 and a 1 year high of $419.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

