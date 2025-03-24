Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $7.16 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,536,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,634,837,000 after purchasing an additional 384,313 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.22.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $112.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $96.62 and a 1 year high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

