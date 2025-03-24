Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $5.85 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CICC Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

PepsiCo stock opened at $145.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.04 and a 200-day moving average of $158.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $199.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

