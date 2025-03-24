Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $566.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $593.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $589.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $496.30 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.