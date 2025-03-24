Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.9% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354,187 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703,913 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791,301 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.6% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171,310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $278.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $303.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

