Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11,765.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,731,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,566 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,579,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 885,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,964,000 after purchasing an additional 556,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,481.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 449,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,240,000 after purchasing an additional 421,042 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 673,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,145,000 after purchasing an additional 332,413 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $72.92 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.95. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.69.
About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- AbbVie Stock Boosts Portfolios With Entry Into Weight Loss Market
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.