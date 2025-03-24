Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11,765.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,731,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,566 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,579,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 885,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,964,000 after purchasing an additional 556,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,481.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 449,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,240,000 after purchasing an additional 421,042 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 673,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,145,000 after purchasing an additional 332,413 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $72.92 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.95. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.