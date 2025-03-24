Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys 497 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,453,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,072,097,000 after acquiring an additional 271,648 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Chubb by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,576,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,999 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $1,158,897,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,235,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,573,000 after purchasing an additional 46,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 28.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after buying an additional 388,746 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $291.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $238.85 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total value of $221,582.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,978.04. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. This trade represents a 4.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

