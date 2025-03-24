Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Bought by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,867 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Wipro by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

WIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Wipro stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 13.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

