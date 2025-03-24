Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,737 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.14% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $34.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.52 million, a P/E ratio of -52.53 and a beta of 1.70. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $74.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $625.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.23 million. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently -206.06%.

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

In related news, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $66,612.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,855.20. The trade was a 12.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on WGO shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

See Also

