Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Releases Earnings Results

Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Wildcat Petroleum Price Performance

LON:WCAT opened at GBX 0.09 ($0.00) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £2.68 million, a PE ratio of -9,100.00 and a beta of 0.04. Wildcat Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.27 ($0.00). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.14.

Get Wildcat Petroleum alerts:

About Wildcat Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. Wildcat Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Wildcat Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wildcat Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.