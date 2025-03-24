Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Releases Earnings Results

Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Wildcat Petroleum Price Performance
LON:WCAT opened at GBX 0.09 ($0.00) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £2.68 million, a PE ratio of -9,100.00 and a beta of 0.04. Wildcat Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.27 ($0.00). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.14.
About Wildcat Petroleum
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wildcat Petroleum
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Rising E-Commerce Sales May Spark a Stock Breakout—What to Buy
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Chinese Fintech FinVolution: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- AbbVie Stock Boosts Portfolios With Entry Into Weight Loss Market
Receive News & Ratings for Wildcat Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wildcat Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.